While his national teammates play in the Davis Cup finals, looking for a miracle to lift the salad bowl that has been missing since 1976, Jannik Sinner trains to recover from the hand injury that prevented him from being in the match that of Málaga. In the meantime, the twenty-one-year-old blue has clarified where his return to official competitions will be, after the defeat at Bercy against Huesler and the forfeit in Davis. “I will be leaving from Adelaide. With my team we decided to start from there, also because Darren Cahill (coach together with Simone Vagnozzi of Jannik) is from Adelaide and therefore we decided to start like this, I won’t go to the United Cup”, said the 21-year-old, who will play this tournament for the first time. A program already anticipated in the interview granted in Turin during the Nitto ATP Finals and then made official.

Sinner needs to play official matches immediately in a tournament in preparation for what will be the first big event of 2023, the Australian Open, where last year he reached the quarterfinals, then defeated by Stefanos Tsitsipas. There are great expectations for Sinner next year, it’s useless to deny it. A year that presents itself if not as decisive certainly very, very important for the blue talent. This 2022 for the South Tyrolean was difficult, unfortunate, due to the many injuries suffered, then there was the change of coach with the separation from his historic coach, Riccardo Piatti, a risk that Sinner took consciously, in an attempt to try something new, both personally and on the pitch. Even mentally, for Jannik, seeing the success of his rival, Carlos Alcaraz (beaten, however, twice), must not have been easy: the Spaniard, two years younger, is already number one in the world and has won a slam, and seeing all this for Sinner, considering his strength and ambition, must not have been easy. But you know, the good horse can be seen in a long run, and the blue has all the time in the world to achieve the most ambitious goals in the world.