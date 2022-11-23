Rear-end collision with five cars involved, on state road 50, between Polpet and Belluno. The crash occurred shortly after the Expert shop in the direction of the city, shortly before 5pm today November 23rd. There were no serious injuries, but long queues formed in both directions. On site, carabinieri and firefighters for surveys and traffic.
