Home News Bridge in the Alps, rear-end collision on the state road in Polpet
News

Bridge in the Alps, rear-end collision on the state road in Polpet

by admin
Bridge in the Alps, rear-end collision on the state road in Polpet

Rear-end collision with five cars involved, on state road 50, between Polpet and Belluno. The crash occurred shortly after the Expert shop in the direction of the city, shortly before 5pm today November 23rd. There were no serious injuries, but long queues formed in both directions. On site, carabinieri and firefighters for surveys and traffic.

00:17

See also  Experts on the deterioration of the epidemic in Dalian, China: Blindly clear zero and pay a higher price | CCP virus | Nucleic acid testing | Zhuanghe University Town

You may also like

Roberto Gualtieri takes the sprint at the Expo:...

Dongguan City Procuratorate: In-depth study and implementation of...

Lumberjack overwhelmed by a plant: transported to hospital...

רצ ʡѻǰ _йҾŻ

Resolutely win the battle against the epidemic prevention...

Stop increasing fines. From expensive energy to taxation,...

New Space Journey | Chasing Dreams, Stars and...

The Man Who Watched – Dan Savage

Maneuver draft: zero contributions for those who hire...

Promoting regional coordinated development through financial and judicial...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy