Source title: 2022 Beijing Great Wall Cultural Festival opens, 400 kilometers of “Gyeonggi Great Wall” National Scenic Road unveiled

On the evening of August 20, the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Great Wall Cultural Festival of “The City of Double Olympics, the Great Wall of China” opened in Gubei Water Town, Miyun. The “Gyeonggi Great Wall” National Scenic Road with a total length of about 400 kilometers was released on-site, and it radiated and linked 8 important national-level sections of the Great Wall in six districts. According to Liu Bin, Deputy Director of the Bureau of Culture and Tourism, as one of the landmark projects in the construction of the Great Wall National Cultural Park, the “Gyeonggi Great Wall” National Scenic Road takes the profound Great Wall resources as its cultural context, helping to create a smooth traffic network and a landscape of sight. It is a complex corridor of the Great Wall National Cultural Park, which is beautiful, with outstanding characteristics of the Great Wall, complete supporting services and rich recreational experience. The main line is about 400 kilometers long. It passes through Mentougou, Changping, Yanqing, Huairou, Miyun and Pinggu districts from west to east, radiating and linking 8 important points of the national Great Wall, 5 national all-for-one tourism demonstration areas, and 2 national cultural and cultural parks. Tourist consumption agglomeration areas, 19 key national-level rural tourism villages, 39 tourist attractions above 3A level, 2 Beijing-level tourist and leisure blocks, and 20 Beijing Internet celebrity check-in places will lead the public to enjoy the beauty of Gyeonggi along the Great Wall. See also The thriller from Jesi, Andreea Rabciuc who has been missing for two months. On Monday the results of the investigations by the prosecutor During the cultural festival, various districts along the Great Wall will successively carry out a number of characteristic themed activities to attract the public to change from “seeing scenic spots” to “appreciating culture”. Among them, Miyun District will launch the “Gubeikou Great Wall Temple Fair”. The temple fair activities include ancient rhyme Gubeikou folk flower festival tour, Qianqiu Gubeikou scene performance, reading Gubeikou cultural exhibition, tasting Gubeikou ancient style market and other activities. In the Qianqiu Gubeikou scene performance, local villagers reproduce scenes such as soldiers guarding the border, ancient French medicine, and celebrating the harvest, allowing tourists to enjoy a cultural feast.

On the evening of August 20, the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Great Wall Cultural Festival of “The City of Double Olympics, the Great Wall of China” opened in Gubei Water Town, Miyun. The “Gyeonggi Great Wall” National Scenic Road with a total length of about 400 kilometers was released on-site, and it radiated and linked 8 important national-level sections of the Great Wall in six districts.

According to Liu Bin, Deputy Director of the Bureau of Culture and Tourism, as one of the landmark projects in the construction of the Great Wall National Cultural Park, the “Gyeonggi Great Wall” National Scenic Road takes the profound Great Wall resources as its cultural context, helping to create a smooth traffic network and a landscape of sight. It is a complex corridor of the Great Wall National Cultural Park, which is beautiful, with outstanding characteristics of the Great Wall, complete supporting services and rich recreational experience. The main line is about 400 kilometers long. It passes through Mentougou, Changping, Yanqing, Huairou, Miyun and Pinggu districts from west to east, radiating and linking 8 important points of the national Great Wall, 5 national all-for-one tourism demonstration areas, and 2 national cultural and cultural parks. Tourist consumption agglomeration areas, 19 key national-level rural tourism villages, 39 tourist attractions above 3A level, 2 Beijing-level tourist and leisure blocks, and 20 Beijing Internet celebrity check-in places will lead the public to enjoy the beauty of Gyeonggi along the Great Wall.

During the cultural festival, various districts along the Great Wall will successively carry out a number of characteristic themed activities to attract the public to change from “seeing scenic spots” to “appreciating culture”. Among them, Miyun District will launch the “Gubeikou Great Wall Temple Fair”. The temple fair activities include ancient rhyme Gubeikou folk flower festival tour, Qianqiu Gubeikou scene performance, reading Gubeikou cultural exhibition, tasting Gubeikou ancient style market and other activities. In the Qianqiu Gubeikou scene performance, local villagers reproduce scenes such as soldiers guarding the border, ancient French medicine, and celebrating the harvest, allowing tourists to enjoy a cultural feast.