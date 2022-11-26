On October 26, the main event of the 2022 World Internet of Things Expo (hereinafter referred to as “2022 IoT Expo”) – the 2022 World Internet of Things Wuxi Summit officially opened. Industry elites from the global Internet of Things field gathered in Wuxi to discuss the future development direction of the Internet of Things industry, the latest scientific and technological achievements and excellent application cases, helping Wuxi draw a new picture of the development of the Internet of Things industry in the digital economy era, and explore more development possibilities in an innovative way , to promote the innovation and development of the global ecological cooperation of the Internet of Things.

The 2022 IoT Expo is sponsored by the People’s Government of Jiangsu Province, co-organized by the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Jiangsu Province and the People’s Government of Wuxi City, and supported by the International Telecommunication Union, the International Pattern Recognition Association, the China Sensor and Internet of Things Industry Alliance, the 5G Automobile Alliance, the Industry Internet Industry Alliance, China Electronics and Information Industry Development Research Institute, Chinese Institute of Electronics, China Communications Society, China Computer Federation, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, China Telecom Corporation, China Mobile Communications Corporation The company, China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd., China Tower Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., JD.com, ZTE Corporation and other institutions and units have strong support.

Governor Xu Kunlin of the Jiangsu Provincial Government delivered a speech via video. He pointed out that Jiangsu will insist on taking the digital economy as a key increment, insist on innovation-driven, application-driven, key breakthroughs, and coordinated development. A new level, in order to better shoulder the new mission, write a new chapter, show the picture of Jiangsu modernization in Chinese style at a high level at a new starting point, and inject new strong impetus. The first is to vigorously promote technological innovation, focus on key links in the industrial chain such as information perception, transmission, and processing, focus on breakthroughs in key core technologies in the fields of Beidou navigation, transmission main network, etc., breakthroughs in key common technologies of intelligent perception and high-precision positioning, and complement Industrial shortcomings such as high-end sensors and Internet of Things operating systems. The second is to develop and expand industrial clusters, enlarge the advantages of the Wuxi Internet of Things national advanced manufacturing cluster, develop a group of leading enterprises in the Internet of Things with ecological leadership, cultivate a group of specialized new giants and individual champions in the manufacturing industry, and promote the Internet of Things The industry is accelerating towards large-scale, intensive and characteristic development. The third is to continue to deepen the integration of applications, make full use of new technologies such as the Internet of Things, carry out all-round, all-angle, and full-chain transformation and upgrading of traditional manufacturing industries, accelerate the promotion of intelligent transformation and digital transformation of the manufacturing industry, and expand the application of the Internet of Things in smart cities, vehicles Large-scale applications in key areas such as networking, smart home, and smart medical care have been implemented, and more industry application demonstration projects have been implemented. The fourth is to focus on optimizing the ecological system, increase the revision of national and industry standards, build a technology and standard public service platform, accelerate the construction of Internet of Things security capabilities, strengthen the introduction and training of Internet of Things talents, deepen international exchanges and cooperation, and build a win-win cooperation Industrial development ecology.

Xu Kunlin, Governor of Jiangsu Provincial Government, made a video speech

Xu Xiaolan, vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said in a video speech on the same day that my country’s Internet of Things industry is booming, with an industrial scale of nearly 3 trillion yuan and more than 8,000 enterprises, which has established a good digital “base” for the economy and society. The deployment of IoT infrastructure is accelerating. By the end of October 2022, 2.25 million 5G base stations and more than 150 large-scale industrial Internet platforms have been built. Mobile IoT terminal users have reached 1.777 billion, exceeding the number of mobile phone users. The Internet of Things has been widely used in many fields such as manufacturing, transportation, construction, medical health, and home furnishing. It has continuously created new formats, new models, and new markets, and has effectively promoted the high-end manufacturing industry and the modernization of social governance. She said that in the next stage, my country will seize the development opportunities of the Internet of Things and create a digital engine for high-quality development. The first is to accelerate breakthroughs in key core technologies. The second is to strengthen the ecological construction of the Internet of Things industry. The third is to deepen the empowerment application of the Internet of Things. The fourth is to strengthen international exchanges and cooperation.

Xu Xiaolan, Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology, gave a video speech

Du Xiaogang, secretary of the Wuxi Municipal Party Committee, said in his speech that in Wuxi today, the industrial form of “Internet of Everything” is more distinct. In 2021, the scale of the Internet of Things industry will reach 356.3 billion yuan, accounting for one-half of the entire Jiangsu Province. Driven by the penetration of the Internet of Things , the core industry scale of the digital economy exceeds 600 billion yuan, the development index ranks first in Jiangsu, and more than half of the international Internet of Things standards are formulated by Wuxi. The urban form of “Internet of Everything” is more distinct, won the 2022 World Smart City “Livable and Inclusive Award”, took the lead in completing the full coverage of narrowband Internet of Things and large-scale deployment of IPv6 in the country, and was selected as the first batch of national smart city infrastructure and intelligent networked vehicles Coordinated development of the “dual intelligence” pilot project, the first to release local standards for the Internet of Vehicles, and the city area of ​​the Internet of Vehicles covers more than 450 square kilometers, ranking first in the country. The “Internet of Everything” life form is more distinct, and the province’s first urban operation management center centered on “digital base + application scenarios” has been built. Digital epidemic prevention, smart urban management, smart gas and other governance, government affairs, and life application scenarios are constantly enriched. All citizens gradually enjoy the digital life of “one network for unified management, one network for all operations, and one network for coordination”.

Du Xiaogang, secretary of the Wuxi Municipal Party Committee, delivered a speech on the spot

At the summit site, 11 academicians including Wu Hequan, Tan Jianrong, Ni Guangnan, Ben De, Xu Juyan, Shen Changxiang, Li Bohu, Zhang Ping, Qian Feng, and He You, academicians of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and Yin Hao, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, jointly launched the “Wuxi Initiative to Accelerate the Development of the Internet of Things” “. At the same time, the 2022 Internet of Things new technology, new product and new application gold award results and the Internet of Things innovation and development index were released on the spot.

Tan Jianrong, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, read out the initiative

New Technology, New Products, and New Applications of the Internet of Things Gold Awards Released

At the event site, Wuxi City signed a cooperation agreement with China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd., China Electronics Information Industry Development Research Institute, and Beijing Chinasoft International Information Technology Co., Ltd. to help promote the development of Wuxi’s new digital economy.

Since the beginning of this year, focusing on the development of the Internet of Things and the digital economy, Wuxi has proposed the development of the Wuxi Internet of Things during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period. In the next step, Wuxi Internet of Things will take “artificial intelligence + Internet of Things” as the main line of integration and innovation, focus on smart sensors, Internet of Vehicles, and industrial Internet as the main direction, optimize the “one core and multiple” industrial space layout, and reinforce the subdivided industrial chain. Strengthen the construction of innovation platforms, improve the system of policies and regulations, and create a better environment to promote the accelerated growth of leading enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises, aiming at the goal of building a world-class advanced manufacturing industry cluster, and accelerating the creation of a nationally leading core area of ​​Internet of Things technology innovation and industry Develop agglomeration areas, application demonstration pilot areas, and promote the construction of the “Capital of the Internet of Things” at a high level.

Hu Guangjie, Vice Governor of Jiangsu Province, Du Xiaogang, Secretary of Wuxi Municipal Party Committee, Zhang Wenhao, Deputy Secretary General of Jiangsu Provincial Government, Xie Zhicheng, Director of Jiangsu Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, and Zhao Jianjun, Mayor of Wuxi City, jointly launched the 2022 World Internet of Things Expo.

Hu Guangjie, Du Xiaogang, Zhang Wenhao, Xie Zhicheng and Zhao Jianjun jointly launched the 2022 China International Materials Expo

The conference also invited Wu Hequan, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, academician of the American Academy of Sciences, academician of the Royal Academy of Engineering, academician of the Royal Academy of Sciences Edinburgh, foreign academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Tariq Durrani, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering Zhang Ping, academician of the German Academy of Sciences and Engineering Peter Sachsenmeier, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Electronic Industry Liu Jiuru, editor-in-chief of the publishing house and president of Huaxin Research Institute, Josef Kittler, academician of the Royal Academy of Engineering, former chairman of the International Association for Pattern Recognition, and top international expert in artificial intelligence and pattern recognition, expressed their wonderful views in the form of video. Wei Yiyin, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and deputy general manager of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, Ding Han, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and director of the Academic Committee of Huazhong University of Science and Technology, and Yu Dengyun, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and academician of the International Academy of Astronautics Speeches on the topics of “Digital Economy”, “Intelligent Manufacturing Drives High-Quality Development of Manufacturing Industry”, “China‘s Deep Space Exploration and Prospects”.

Tariq Durrani, academician of the American Academy of Sciences, academician of the Royal Academy of Engineering, academician of the Royal Academy of Edinburgh, and foreign academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, expressed his views in video

Keynote speeches delivered by experts

The 2022 China International Materials Expo, with the theme of “Great Objects to Wisdom, Digital Reality and Coexistence”, will adhere to the concept of green and low-carbon holding, adopt the “carbon inclusive” mechanism, and calculate the carbon emissions during the exhibition in advance. Through the purchase of carbon assets and carbon The method of neutralizing insurance and neutralizing the greenhouse gas emissions generated by the meeting will help the Expo to establish a model of “zero-carbon exhibitions” in the province. During the period, 1 World IoT Wuxi Summit, 1 IoT application and product exhibition and 6 series of activities will be held, aiming to comprehensively build an open space where ideas collide, experience innovation, and deepen cooperation.

It is reported that the 2022 IoT Expo will be more international, high-end, and professional, focusing on promoting the integration of the Internet of Things and intelligence, and helping to realize the symbiosis between the digital world and the real world. As the most well-known and influential professional event in the field of Internet of Things in the world, since 2010, the Expo has been held in Wuxi for 12 consecutive years, accumulatively participating in more than 50 countries and regions, and the number of visitors has exceeded 1.1 million , nearly 800 major projects have been implemented, and the investment in the Internet of Things field has exceeded 200 billion yuan. (China Daily Jiangsu reporter station)

