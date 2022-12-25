Original title: 2023 Beijing Ice and Snow Consumption Festival kicks off

Beijing Business Daily (Reporter Liu Zhuolan and Hu Jingrong) On December 24, the “2023 Beijing Ice and Snow Consumption Festival” was officially launched. According to reports, the theme of this event is “enjoy the wonderful ice and snow, ignite a better life”, gather the resources of the ice and snow industry, and build a “1+N+4” activity framework, that is, starting from a start-up event of the ice and snow consumption festival, linking N The offline interactive exhibition and sales activities in the business district launched four major activity sections: “Playing with Ice and Snow”, “Learning about Ice and Snow”, “Buying Ice and Snow” and “Looking at Ice and Snow”.

The ice and snow consumption festival covers more than 80 ice and snow venues, hot spring hotels, outdoor sports brands, and commercial complexes in Beijing to promote the integration of business, travel, culture and sports. Among them, about 15 ice and snow equipment brands such as Sanfu Outdoor (a collection of agency brands) and Decathlon have set up free tickets for equipment purchases and discounts for winter products. At the same time, 5 offline exhibitions will be held in key business circles in Fengtai, Shijingshan, Changping, Yanqing and other districts, including the presentation of upstream and downstream ice and snow products, preferential promotions, and polite recruitment of business members; more than 20 exhibitions including Shijinglong Ski Resort and Nanshan Ski Resort An ice and snow venue business has launched various promotional activities through WeChat public accounts, Xiaohongshu, mini programs, Douyin, etc.; a number of hot spring resort hotels have also launched various preferential promotional activities.

In addition, Wanda Plaza, Joy City Holdings Commercial Project, Beijing Qinghe Vientiane Plaza and other commercial complexes have launched themed promotional activities, exhibitions and ice rink discounts and other activities.