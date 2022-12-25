Plus/minus. It is a terminology to which US basketball and hockey fans are more accustomed than football fans, but – with due care – it can provide some interesting indications even if applied to Serie A (here meaning the plus/minus as the difference between goals scored and conceded in a defined period). Milan, for almost five years now, has become very “American”, in ownership and in philosophy: so let’s take the Rossoneri as a reference, to go and find out which players seem to “run” Pioli’s team better.