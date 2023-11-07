Home » Three fans of the French football team Paris Saint-Germain were injured in clashes with AC Milan fans in Milan
Sports

by admin
Three fans of the French football team Paris Saint-Germain they were injured in the clashes with dozens of AC Milan fans, which occurred on Monday evening in Milan, on the Navigli, in Ripa di Porta Ticinese and in some nearby streets. One of them was stabbed and seriously injured, he was taken to the Milan polyclinic under code red. The other two have bruises and less serious head injuries. According to initial reconstructions, the Milan ultras, with their faces covered, attacked the French fans, also throwing smoke bombs and firecrackers and overturning tables and chairs in the premises overlooking the canal.

