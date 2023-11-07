The father of the murdered children and woman in the massacre in Cetinje | Info

A man announced that Vuk Borilović from Cetinje killed his wife and children.

More than a year has passed since the terrible crime that happened in Cetinje. On that day, Vuk Borilović, from Cetinje, shot at neighbors and passers-by with a hunting rifle, and later at the police and ambulance crews that were trying to help those who had been shot. He killed ten of his fellow citizens, including mother and two children – Nataša Pejović Martinović and boys Mašan and Marko aged 11 and 8.

Miloš Martinović, the father of the injured boys, devastated by the tragedy that befell them, published a poignant message on social media on the occasion of his son Mašan’s birthday.

“Son, my Man, another birthday has come so that your father can’t hug you and wish you to live for a long time, your 12th birthday. Even today I will embrace the cold slab of your eternal househoping that you will hear my wishes, my sobs for God to return you to me… Why don’t you look me in the eyes, life?! Look at me if you have the strength, look at me and tell me why you took everything I love from me,” wrote the painful words of Martinović.

He also added that the wound inflicted on him by this crime still hurts and that “it is the worst at night when he is alone”. Let us remind you that on August 12 last year, Borilović committed a massacre by killing and injuring his neighbors, acquaintances and passers-by. It was speculated that he called Miloš Martinović before the bloody feast, telling him that he was going to kill his family, and then he did the same.

Borilović was killed in an exchange of fire with the police, and it was considered for a long time whether Nenad Neno Kaluđerović shot and killed the attacker.

