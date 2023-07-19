2023 China Internet Civilization Conference: Harnessing the Power of Civilization for Progress on the Great Journey

2023 China Internet Civilization Conference Focuses on Strengthening Network Civilization

Xiamen, July 19th – The 2023 China Internet Civilization Conference was held in Xiamen, Fujian Province on July 18th. The conference aimed to discuss and promote the construction of network civilization in China. Li Shulei, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Propaganda Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the conference and delivered a keynote speech.

During the conference, participants acknowledged the significant contributions made by General Secretary Xi Jinping in strengthening the construction of network civilization. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping has emphasized the importance of building a beautiful spiritual home on the internet through several key expositions. These statements have shed light on the laws of network civilization construction.

Attendees noted that various regions and departments have diligently studied and implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s expositions. They have actively promoted civilized operations, usage, and access of the internet, facilitating the development of network civilization in China.

It was further discussed that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has created an extensive roadmap for comprehensively building a socialist modern country and promoting the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese-style modernization. Harnessing the power of network civilization is crucial in realizing these goals. In accordance with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, participants emphasized the importance of promoting innovative party theories online, cultivating a positive and healthy internet culture, and managing the internet in accordance with laws and regulations.

With the theme “Gathering the power of civilization through the Internet to forge ahead on the great journey,” the conference was co-hosted by the Central Cyberspace Administration of China, the Central Civilization Office, the Fujian Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, and the Fujian Provincial People’s Government. Approximately 800 people, including officials from relevant departments, representatives of internet companies and social network organizations, as well as experts, scholars, and netizens, participated in the event.

The conference provided a platform for stakeholders in the internet industry to discuss and collaborate on promoting network civilization in China. As the nation strives for a stronger society and national rejuvenation, internet culture is recognized as a valuable source of rich cultural nourishment and strong spiritual support.

