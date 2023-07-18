2023 China Internet Civilization Conference in Xiamen: Promoting a Civilized and Strong Internet Culture.

2023 China Internet Civilization Conference Held in Xiamen, Fujian Province

On July 18th, the 2023 China Internet Civilization Conference was held in Xiamen, Fujian Province. Li Shulei, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Propaganda Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the conference and delivered a keynote speech.

During the conference, the attendees acknowledged that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has provided important insights into strengthening the construction of network civilization and building a beautiful spiritual home on the Internet. These insights have profoundly revealed the laws behind the construction of network civilization. All regions and departments have studied and implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s expositions, actively promoting civilized network operation, civilized use of the network, and civilized Internet access.

The guests at the conference also emphasized that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has set out a grand blueprint for comprehensively building a socialist modern country and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese-style modernization. To accomplish the central task of the party in the new era and undertake the new cultural mission, the power of network civilization must be fully utilized. It is essential to adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and promote the party’s innovative theory online. A positive and healthy Internet culture should be developed, cultivating a civilized trend in cyberspace. The Internet should be managed in accordance with laws and regulations to contribute to the construction of a strong country and the rejuvenation of the nation by providing rich cultural nourishment and strong spiritual support.

The conference, co-hosted by the Central Cyberspace Administration of China, the Central Civilization Office, the Fujian Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, and the Fujian Provincial People’s Government, had the theme of “Gathering the power of civilization through the Internet to forge ahead on the great journey”. Around 800 people participated in the event, including officials from relevant departments, representatives from Internet companies and social network organizations, experts, scholars, and representatives of netizens.

The conference highlighted the importance of promoting a civilized and positive online environment in China and emphasized the role of network civilization in achieving the nation’s modernization goals.

