Global Weather Extremes: High Temperatures and Severe Floods Spark Chaos

Heavy Rains and Intense Heatwaves Sweep Across the Globe

In the past few weeks, several countries across the world have experienced extreme weather conditions, with high temperatures and heavy rains wreaking havoc. The United States, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Spain, Italy, Greece, Romania, and India have all been affected, leading to casualties, evacuations, and widespread impacts on daily life.

The United States has been grappling with scorching temperatures, with more than 80 million people receiving high-temperature warnings. The National Weather Service issued alerts for a “broad, suffocating heatwave” in parts of the southwestern U.S., the western Gulf Coast, and southern Florida. These high temperatures are expected to persist and pose health risks to millions of Americans. Death Valley, California, recorded a staggering temperature of 53.33 degrees Celsius on the 16th, causing visitors like Eliana Luna to experience a “burning feeling” in their bodies.

Las Vegas, Nevada, and Phoenix, Arizona, also witnessed record-breaking temperatures, reaching 46.11 and 43 degrees Celsius, respectively. Meanwhile, heavy rains in the northeastern parts of the country triggered floods in Pennsylvania, resulting in fatalities and missing persons.

Canada has been battling the worst forest fires on record for over two months, burning an area of 100,000 square kilometers. This has led to mass evacuations and an enormous cost of firefighting efforts.

In Europe, Italy faced a severe heatwave, prompting the government to issue a red warning for high temperatures in 16 cities, including Rome, Bologna, and Florence. Rome is expected to reach temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius on the 17th, potentially breaking the previous record set in 2007. Greece closed the Acropolis for the third consecutive day due to the scorching temperatures, while Romania also braced for extreme heat.

Spain endured a new round of heatwaves, with the Canary Islands and southern Andalusia experiencing temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. A forest fire in La Palma led to thousands of people being evacuated and the destruction of multiple houses.

In Asia, Japan faced intense heat, with maximum temperatures nearing 40 degrees Celsius. Recent torrential rains also caused floods and landslides, resulting in casualties. South Korea reported 40 deaths, 9 missing persons, and numerous injuries due to heavy rain, leading to the evacuation of thousands of people. Additionally, India suffered from continuous monsoon rains, claiming the lives of at least 90 people.

These extreme weather events highlight the urgent need for global action on climate change. Experts suggest that these incidents are indicative of the increasingly severe consequences of rising temperatures and changing weather patterns. Governments and individuals must prioritize mitigation and adaptation measures to reduce the impact of these extreme events and safeguard human lives and livelihoods.

Source: CCTV News Client

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

