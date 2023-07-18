Home » Global Economic Weakness Pushes Crude Oil Futures to a One-Week Low
Business

Global Economic Weakness Pushes Crude Oil Futures to a One-Week Low

by admin

Crude Oil Futures Plummet to One-Week Low Amid Global Economic Weakness

July 18, 2023 – In a response to global economic concerns, crude oil futures recorded a significant drop, reaching a one-week low. The weakness in the global economy has put immense pressure on crude oil prices.

According to reports from the financial world, WTI crude oil futures for August ended the trading session on July 18 down by $1.27, or 1.68%, at $74.15 per barrel. Simultaneously, NYMEX August natural gas futures saw a decline of 1.06%, closing at $2.512 per million British thermal units.

An intriguing development occurred on July 17 when both Brent crude oil and WTI crude oil experienced a sudden surge and subsequent fall within a span of 25 minutes. However, it is worth noting that a previously published report by Reuters on June 4, which stated that “Saudi Arabia will extend its voluntary production cuts until the end of 2024,” has now been retracted by the news agency.

The global economic weakness has cast a shadow over the oil market, with investors and traders closely monitoring the situation. Uncertainty surrounding economic growth and market stability has contributed to the downward pressure on crude oil futures. Market participants are also keeping a close eye on geopolitical events and the implementation of various economic policies that may impact oil prices.

The volatility in crude oil futures underscores the importance of monitoring and assessing factors beyond traditional supply and demand dynamics. As the global economy continues to navigate uncertain waters, oil prices are expected to remain highly sensitive to any new developments.

See also  Superbonus for the mini-condominium, how to regulate if an apartment has independent access from the garden?

Traders and investors are advised to stay vigilant and adapt their strategies accordingly. The ever-changing landscape of the oil market demands a proactive approach and careful consideration of economic indicators and geopolitical events.

Moving forward, all eyes will remain on the global economic scene as market participants attempt to gauge the impact of these developments on crude oil prices and the overall stability of the oil market.

Editor: Shi Wenrui RF13549

You may also like

Carlo De Benedetti and tomorrow: six million for...

American Airlines Expands Non-Stop Caribbean Route from Miami...

What will the new immigration law bring to...

Tokyo Stock Exchange +0.32%. Hong Kong Stock Exchange...

Asian stock markets without common direction ahead of...

The Purchasing Card is on its way: how...

Elon Musk has no natural empathy, his biographer...

Auto, from the Aspen Institute slap in Brussels...

The Weight Sees Strong Performance Against the Dollar,...

“Mr. Habeck doesn’t think the system through to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy