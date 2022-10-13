Promoting full employment of college graduates

2023 college graduates series of supply and demand meeting activities launched

Huasheng Online, October 12 (all-media reporter Liu Zhendong Huang Jing Yu Rong) The reporter learned from the Provincial Department of Education today that a series of large-scale provincial supply and demand meeting events for 2023 ordinary college graduates in Hunan Province will be held from now on. From October this year to June next year, the Provincial Department of Education will rely on colleges and universities to hold more than 50 provincial-level regional and industrial large-scale supply and demand meetings to support the full employment of 2023 ordinary college graduates.

It is understood that these more than 50 supply and demand meeting activities are undertaken by colleges and universities, including construction machinery, political and legal, teacher training, agricultural electromechanical and other industry-specific special sessions, and there are Yiyang, southwest Hunan, northwest Hunan, etc. A number of regional special sessions are held to meet the job-seeking needs of graduates from various majors and regions. In addition, our province will also hold other key recruitment activities such as a series of special job fairs for private enterprises, small, medium and micro enterprises, and the 3rd “Hunan-Guangdong Famous Enterprises University Tour” campus tour job fair to build a platform for the full employment of college graduates.

“The most important measure to promote the employment of college graduates is to build an employment platform and provide employment positions for graduates.” Cao Min, director of the Student Office of the Provincial Department of Education, introduced that the Provincial Department of Education will continue to improve the campus recruitment mechanism and give full play to the role of campus recruitment. The role of the main channel, through strengthening connection, mining alumni resources, etc., do everything possible to expand positions, invite more companies to recruit, and encourage colleges and universities to flexibly hold large-scale comprehensive job fairs, small special recruitment and other methods to enhance the effectiveness and quality of recruitment activities.

According to reports, this year, our province will continue to implement the activity of “secretaries and principals visiting enterprises and expanding jobs” in colleges and universities to promote the normalized and effective connection between colleges and parks and enterprises, and conduct in-depth development in many aspects such as talent training, internship training, scientific research assistance, and achievement transformation. Multi-party cooperation to expand employment channels. During the three key employment periods of autumn recruitment season, spring recruitment season and graduation season, the Provincial Department of Education and various colleges and universities will also hold a series of activities such as “Campus Recruitment Month”, “Employment Promotion Month” and “Employment Sprint Month” to promote graduates to fully employment. At the same time, colleges and universities are encouraged to further strengthen the use of the Ministry of Education’s “24365” online recruitment platform, carry out continuous online special recruitment activities, increase the precision push of graduates’ job information, and organize graduates to actively participate in online recruitment.