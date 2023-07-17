2023 Jimei District Cross-Strait Research Experience Camp Launches with Three Theme Research Camps

Opening Ceremony of 2023 Jimei District Cross-Strait Research Experience Camp Held in Xiamen

Xiamen, China – The opening ceremony of the 2023 Jimei District Cross-Strait Research Experience Camp was held in Xiamen (Jimei) on July 16. The camp, which hosts 210 cross-strait youth campers and parent-child families, aims to promote cross-strait exchanges and integration.

Guided by the Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao Affairs Office of the Xiamen Municipal People’s Government, the camp is hosted by the People’s Government of Jimei District, Xiamen City, and organized by Jurong Yijia Taiwan Youth Entrepreneurship and Entrepreneurship Base.

The Jimei District has been actively working towards cross-strait integration and development, establishing a “Jimei sample” for dealing with Taiwan. The Cross-Strait Research Experience Camp, now in its seventh year, has undergone a new upgrade this year.

The camp focuses on three major themes: “Youth Jimei” for Cross-Strait Youth, “Jimei School Village Application for World Heritage,” and “Jimei Five-Education Family” for cross-strait parent-child research. The duration of the camp has been extended from three to four days, allowing more time for participants on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

This year, the camp introduced a new theme research camp for young college students from both sides of the strait. Sixty-eight students were invited to experience the development of Jimei Central Vitality Zone, showcasing the youthful energy of the area. This model will also be used to promote youthful research and cultural tourism brands, attracting more young college students from both sides of the strait.

Furthermore, this year marks the 110th anniversary of the founding of Jimei School and the 100th anniversary of the naming of Jimei School Village. In support of Jimei School Village’s application for World Heritage, participants will become “Little Cross-Strait Application Officers” and embark on a research journey exploring the elements of Jimei School Village’s application.

Additionally, a cross-strait parent-child theme research camp will focus on the “cross-strait five-education families” and Mr. Tan Kah Kee’s educational heritage. The camp will launch a “five-education” theme research course, allowing families on both sides of the strait to learn and grow together.

The opening ceremony saw leaders, guests, and representatives from both sides of the Taiwan Strait come together to launch the installation of the research camp, signifying the blessings and love for the next generation of the motherland poured into the “Jimei Five Education Tree.”

The 2023 Jimei District Cross-Strait Research Experience Camp is expected to be a milestone in cross-strait exchanges and integration, further fostering understanding and cooperation between Taiwan and mainland China.

