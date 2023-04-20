2023 “Scholarly Jilin” reading season kicks off

Original title: The 2023 “Scholarly Jilin” Reading Season Launches

In order to deepen the national reading activities, accelerate the construction of “Jilin of Books”, educate and guide minors away from illegal and harmful publications and information, and create a green and healthy cultural environment, on April 19, when “World Book Day” is approaching, The 2023 “Book Fragrant Jilin” Reading Season and Jilin Province “Protect Seedlings 2023·Green Bookmark Action” activity launch ceremony was held at the Jilin Provincial Library.

At the launching ceremony, the “Scholarly Jilin” reading season promotional film “The Power of Reading” was played, and the Lingyun Choir of the Second Provincial Experimental School sang the song “Scholarly”. During the event, the organizer issued certificates and medals to 8 representatives who won the Ninth National Service to Farmers and Grassroots Cultural Construction Advanced Collectives and 12 representatives who won the 2022 Jilin Province National Reading Best Project; Adults and representatives of some rural grassroots schools presented books and book purchase cards; representatives of the “Green Bookmark” alliance bookstore read out the alliance manifesto, and used 8 posters to showcase the animation IP image of “Jilin Pioneer”, a young fighter in “anti-pornography and anti-illegal activities” in Jilin Province. On the big screen, the Jilin Province “anti-pornography and anti-illegal” popular science animation promotional film was played.

The “Scholarly Jilin” Huimin Book Fair was also held on the spot, and “You Choose Books, I Pay”, “Protection of Seedlings 2023” exhibition, copyright publicity exhibition, promotion of Jiyue Wanjia digital reading platform, red classic reading, special lectures, etc. Multiple activities.

It is reported that the 2023 “Scholarly Jilin” reading season will start from April 23 and continue until July 22. The province, city, and county will cooperate at the three levels to carry out more than 1,100 items such as “reading on campus”, parent-child reading, and family reading. Activities to meet the cultural needs of the general public for a better life.

The series of promotional activities of “Protect Seedlings 2023·Green Bookmark Action” will start on April 26 and end on December 31. There will be “Auspicious Pioneer” storytelling, reading a book together, theme essays, handwritten newspaper competitions, etc. 14 major items and 20 activities aimed at educating and guiding minors away from illegal and harmful publications and information, and creating a green and healthy cultural environment. (Reporter Ji Yang)

