by admin
Members of the National Police and the National Army managed to seize nearly 20,500 doses of marijuana in the vicinity of the Chorrillos village of the El Pital municipality.

The discovery occurred at a time when a motorcycle driven by a person fled into a wooded area after being intercepted by the Public Force in this sector, the subject abandoned the motorcycle and the hallucinogen that was made available to the Attorney General’s Office of the nation.

The operational and control actions on the roads of the department are maintained within the framework of the Plan Cazador and Plan Disarmament.

