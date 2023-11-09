208 million US dollars burned per day: These are the biggest destroyers of capital

They once aroused great hopes among investors, then the deep fall followed: Fintech XTB identified four companies that suffered the greatest losses in value.

The insolvency of the office landlord WeWork is a bitter setback for real estate developers, banks and investors. The young company went public not long ago. It was only two years ago, in autumn 2021, that WeWork took the step. At the time, it had raised high hopes: It received a valuation of over eight billion US dollars, making it the highest-valued start-up in American economic history. Since then, however, it has fallen significantly: the market capitalization is currently just under 45 million euros. This makes WeWork one of the biggest capital destroyers on the stock market, writes Das Handelsblatt and refers to a study by the fintech XTB.

With an average loss in value of around $26 million since the price peaked at the beginning of 2019, the office landlord is in fourth place among the biggest stock market losers, according to XTB. But that also means: things can get much worse.

Share this: Facebook

X

