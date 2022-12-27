She was hospitalized in serious condition Great Burns Center of Paduaa 79-year-old Indian woman, who in the late morning of today, shortly after 11, was injured by a probable flashback, while lighting the kitchen stove, in her home in via Papa Luciani in Ormelle.

The alarm was sounded at central of 118 of Treviso, by her husband after hearing the screams of pain coming from the room where the woman was.

To speed up the rescue operations, the crew of the118 helicopter who, after stabilizing the wound on a stretcher, transported her to Padua. The burn on the woman’s body was quite extensive: about 80 percent.