CATANZARO «While with respect to the story of the birth of the new Faculty of Medicine at Unical, it seems necessary to take the path of institutional cohesion and unity of purpose of the entire political world of the capital, beyond the alignments, as also hoped for by the mayor Nicola Fiorita , the deputy mayor Iemma cannot resist the temptation to throw it into political controversy, using specious and unfortunately also unexpectedly unfounded arguments, considering his long experience in the health sector and also the fortunate opportunity to consult with his colleagues in the administration who boast important academic experiences ” . This is what Undersecretary Wanda Ferro says, who continues: «I can understand that the deputy mayor, engaged in his professional activity up to now, has not kept track of my numerous interventions against the establishment of the new faculty, ever since the hypothesis was aired by the center-left governor Mario Oliverio, and that he doesn’t know that more recently I expressed my concerns to the rector De Sarro once I learned of the agreement for the birth of the inter-university course, which I feared would be the first step towards the duplication of the faculty , which Unical would have in any case pursued, within the scope of its autonomy, perhaps by turning to faculties of other regions. I do not understand, however, the solicitation that Iemma addresses to me to intervene at Anvur, since it does not fall within the Agency’s prerogatives to judge whether or not the new Faculty is appropriate, let alone approve or block it. That of the deputy mayor Iemma is therefore a proposal that cannot have any follow-up, launched just to call into question the national government, forgetting however that it was his party that governed in the long period in which the operation of the Unical. So one of two things: either the Pd was very distracted, or Iemma is distracted who, while attacking the center-right, does not notice that the regional representatives of his own party are expressing great enthusiasm for the institution of Medicine at Unical . Perhaps it would be best if you cleared up with them before you clumsily try to locate other perpetrators. For my part, I will be in favor of the appropriate initiatives that the municipal administration will put in place to safeguard the role of the University of Catanzaro».