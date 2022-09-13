On September 10, the southwest corner of Xi’an City Wall was lit to pay tribute to teachers. (Photo by Lei Weidong, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press)

Xi’an News Network News On September 9, Gaoling District, Xi’an City held the 38th Teacher’s Day Celebration and Commendation Event, commending the advanced, stimulating fighting spirit, enhancing confidence and invigorating spirit. The conference commended the “Top Ten Campus Principals”, “Top Ten Outstanding Class Teachers”, “Top Ten Models of Teacher Morality”, “Top Ten Educators”, “Top Ten Famous Teaching Teachers”, provincial and municipal advanced teachers and district-level “discipline leaders”. 220 outstanding teachers and educators, including “Teaching Experts”, have promoted the high-quality development of Gaoling education to a new level.

At the meeting, the principals of Gaoling District expressed their heartfelt thanks to people from all walks of life who have long cared about and supported the development of Gaoling education. He pointed out that the whole district should vigorously carry forward the style of respecting teachers, demonstrate the aspiration of valuing education, and make every effort to promote the social customs of respecting teachers and valuing education. The majority of educators in the district should take the commended teachers as benchmarks, learn spirit, character and experience, strive to be good teachers with “four haves”, promote the education work of the district to a new level, and provide high-quality development for Gaoling. Strong support.

The meeting emphasized that the teachers and educators in the region should be “firm practitioners” of ideals and beliefs, have a “big country” in their minds in teaching and educating people, and always maintain the original mission of educating people for the party and cultivating talents for the country; We must be a “soul engineer” who builds morality and cultivates people. We must stand up for ourselves, learn by morality, and teach with morality, and help students take every step in their growth while moistening things silently; “Mr. Virtue”, regard education as the career of self-realization and achievement in life, earnestly do business, teach and educate people in a down-to-earth manner; be a “passionate struggler” who is indifferent to fame and fortune, and work hard in ordinary positions , Dedication and dedication, writing a wonderful life that belongs to teachers.

It is reported that since the beginning of this year, Gaoling District has conscientiously implemented the party’s educational policy, insisted on giving priority to the development of education, and strived to do a good job in education that the people are satisfied with. .

(Wang Hui, All Media of Xi’an Press)