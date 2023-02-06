An invitation to ecotourism lovers was made by the National Parks of Colombia, to visit the 23 natural parks that are enabled for this activity.

In these nature sanctuaries you can do everything from observing fauna, flora and birds, to research and environmental education, cultural tourism, trekking and mountaineering.

In the Amazon region we find the Amayacayu National Natural Park.

In the Orinoquia are the National Natural Parks El Tuparro, Tinigua, Sierra de La Macarena.

In the Andean zone are Chingaza, Cocuy, Cueva de los Guácharos, Los Nevados, Galeras, Otun Quimbaya, Farallones de Cali, Tatamá, Los Estoraques.

In the Caribbean, Corales del Rosario and San Bernardo, Tayrona, Los Flamencos, Salamanca Island, Macuira, Los Colorados.

Peaceful

In the Pacific there are four National Natural Parks open to ecotourism: Isla Gorgona, Ensenada de Utría, Uramba Bahía Málaga, Isla Malpelo.

Utría National Natural Park: few places gather so much mystery and beauty at the same time, in this park you will find a great diversity of mammals such as the white-faced monkey, tigrillo, sloth among others, its calm and warm waters are home to migratory species such as sea turtles , birds and whales like the Yubarta, here you can enjoy the wonders of the Chocoan jungle and the sea in the same destination.

Malpelo Fauna and Flora Sanctuary: if you are a lover of diving, the Sanctuary is the right place for you, Malpelo has been listed as one of the five most beautiful places to dive in the world, its rocky underwater environments impress for their richness and diversity in marine megafauna, here you will find large aggregations of hammerhead sharks, tunas, rays and dolphins.

To enter this protected area you must have an advanced diver certification level and a minimum of 35 dives in the log, the duration of the trip is an average of 36 hours by sea, from the municipality of Buenaventura department of Valle del Cauca.

Gorgona National Natural Park: the beautiful landscapes of this island offer you a relaxing atmosphere, which favors a true contact with nature and the enjoyment of different adventures away from the crowds and crowds, here you can enjoy the tropical jungle exploring trails, forests and secluded beaches, but if what you like is marine fauna, Gorgona has more than 12 diving sites to observe schools of fish and sharks in the coral reefs and rocky bottoms, in whale season, you can see them from the beach or listen to them singing under the sea.

Uramba Bahía Málaga National Natural Park: in this protected area, you will be able to find countless activities to do outdoors, the local communities will be in charge of receiving you with their best smile to show you the wonders of its gastronomy and truly magical places such as the La Sierpe, quiet beaches, and kayaking through the mangrove estuaries.

Do not forget that in this park we also have the visit of our giant travelers, the Humpback whales that arrive to give birth to their calves in the season from August to October.

Photo: National Parks

Comments