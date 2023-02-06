Giglio di Cefalù Foundation: outpatient clinic for patients with thyroid cancer. Patients with previous thyroid cancer who have been operated on, recovered or with persistent disease from 7 March will find a dedicated clinic at Giglio di Cefalù.

It will be supervised by the endocrinologist Stefania Marchisotta who, after specializing in Siena, dealt with oncological diseases of the thyroid with numerous publications in international journals

“It is an activity shared with the president Albano – explains Marchisotta – to guarantee patients with thyroid cancer continuity of care”.

In addition to the specialist visit, patients will undergo thyroid ultrasound.

The clinic can be accessed with the prescription of the family doctor who must indicate the request for a visit and ultrasound.

You can book at the Giglio cup on 0921920502.

We remind you that the G. Giglio Institute Foundation in Cefalù has activated a new multidisciplinary clinic for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteometabolic pathologies and fragility fractures.