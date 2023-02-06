Home Health Giglio di Cefalù Foundation: clinic
Health

Giglio di Cefalù Foundation: clinic

by admin
Giglio di Cefalù Foundation: clinic

Giglio di Cefalù Foundation: outpatient clinic for patients with thyroid cancer. Patients with previous thyroid cancer who have been operated on, recovered or with persistent disease from 7 March will find a dedicated clinic at Giglio di Cefalù.
It will be supervised by the endocrinologist Stefania Marchisotta who, after specializing in Siena, dealt with oncological diseases of the thyroid with numerous publications in international journals
“It is an activity shared with the president Albano – explains Marchisotta – to guarantee patients with thyroid cancer continuity of care”.
In addition to the specialist visit, patients will undergo thyroid ultrasound.
The clinic can be accessed with the prescription of the family doctor who must indicate the request for a visit and ultrasound.
Giglio di Cefalù Foundation: outpatient clinic for patients with thyroid cancer. You can book at the Giglio cup on 0921920502.

We remind you that the G. Giglio Institute Foundation in Cefalù has activated a new multidisciplinary clinic for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteometabolic pathologies and fragility fractures.

See also  because it's bad news

You may also like

spot checks, a ton of foodstuffs seized and...

If you have high cholesterol, you definitely need...

CONSILIA POD ESPRESSO ARABICA 18x7g

Schillaci today reports in CDM

How to know if broccoli is spoiled? Here...

Compensatory measure for the recognition of dietitian qualifications...

Earthquake between Turkey and Syria, over 185 dead

Balearic Islands Government – Detail of the news

Jean-Marie Le Pen and the dark legacy of...

Radiation in medicine: what they are and how...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy