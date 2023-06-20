24 cases of covid in Maturín

The epidemiologist stressed that with the arrival of the rains these cases have increased, so it is necessary to prevent

After the announcement of the World Health Organization about that he already Covid It did not represent a health emergency, many have relaxed prevention and protection measures, however, with the arrival of the rains in the country, it has generated an increase in cases, both of Covid and of dengue, of which at least 24 mild cases, with three people hospitalized for a couple of days.

The chief of epidemiology at Monagas, Álvaro Chacoa, explained that at the beginning of the year the Covid was in decline, but after at least a month, these cases have been increasing, however, he explained that not all people who have a respiratory process have covid. “They can present pneumonia that is not covid. The people who state that they have suffered from covid know approximately the date on which it gave them and their respective studies are carried out, there are thousands of cases, however it is not the virus, “he stressed.

covid tests

The chief of epidemiology at Monagas He added that it is necessary to do the pertinent tests, which is linked to the symptoms and this appears in the studies, he added that it may also be the case of people who have suffered the disease at home and later when they go to the doctor, due to the symptoms that presents, the doctor can say that it is covid, however, it is necessary to do the antigenic swab test, “it is confirmed by clinical tests”.

He explained that this test is being carried out free of charge in the different healthcare centers, and indicated that the WHO has reported that there are stronger variants and the only way to avoid it is with vaccines. “Many people are afraid to get vaccinated, this as a result of the first vaccines during the time that people were incubating the virus and that was worse, but what people do not know is that the covid vaccine prevents complications, but not avoid covid.

vaccines protect

Álvaro Chacoa specified that most people have been vaccinated with up to the fourth dose and if they get the disease, the symptoms are usually mild, while those who have not been vaccinated may present strong symptoms.

The epidemiologist added that at least 60% of the population has suffered flu symptoms, which are similar to the virus with headache, runny nose, sneezing, general malaise, fever, this is generated more in asthmatic people, the only way to avoid it is using the mask due to the increase in covid cases and put on the required reinforcement.

“The vaccines are effective for the new strain, if the patient is treated with an antihistamine, an antiviral, he recovers quickly, if he presents pneumonia, an antibiotic is administered.”

12 cases of dengue

The chief of epidemiology at MonagasRegarding dengue, Álvaro Chacoa stressed that, like covid, to say that you have it, it is necessary to carry out the test. He noted that the person may present chills, fever, weakness, so it must be ruled out with hematology and serology for dengue is performed on the fifth day. So far, 12 positive cases have been confirmed in the month of June alone, with no warning signs; with warning signs and severe dengue.

He indicated that the first is mild, dengue with alarm signs is the one that can cause bleeding and the serious one is when it reaches therapy with renal or multi-organ failure, it must be transfused because platelets drop.

There are six cases from Maturín, two from Libertador, one from the Ezequiel Zamora municipality, one from Punceres and two from Sotillo. These cases have increased with the arrival of the rains, so he added that orientation is very important and prevention ranges from avoiding stagnant water, health education, abatement and fumigation.

Dr. Álvaro Chacoa reported that Monagas registered 24 cases of covid and 12 of dengue during the month of June

