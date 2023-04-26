24-hour warning strike at the baker’s boy in Mannheim

Mannheim. The dispute over higher wages in the bread and baked goods industry in Baden-Württemberg is coming to a head. Shortly before the next round of negotiations, the food and beverages trade union (NGG) employed around 180 people at the Bäckerbub company in Mannheim called on a 24-hour warning strike on Wednesday. It is scheduled to last until Thursday at 5 p.m. At the same time, the employees are to decide in a ballot whether there should be a longer industrial dispute if there is no rapprochement at the hearing on May 2nd.

According to the NGG, the collective bargaining in Baden-Württemberg affects around 1,500 employees from a few companies. These include the Edeka subsidiary Bäckerbub, which has three other locations in addition to Mannheim, and the baked goods group Lieken (including “Golden Toast”), which also operates production facilities in Baden-Württemberg. The bakery trade is not affected by the collective bargaining round, it has its own collective agreements.

The trade union is demanding an eleven percent increase in wages for employees in the bread and baked goods industry in Baden-Württemberg, but at least by EUR 350 over a period of twelve months. Apprentices should get 300 euros more. In addition, the NGG wants to start talks about a so-called “demographic collective agreement”. The main aim here is to design the workplaces to be age-appropriate.

On May 2nd, the bargaining parties in Baden-Württemberg want to continue negotiations with the Hessian collective bargaining association. There, employees of the Glocken-Bäckerei (belonging to Rewe) in Frankfurt and Erlenbacher Backwaren in Groß-Gerau are particularly affected. The latter makes frozen cakes.