While with friends, ciasp at the foot, he was walking along the path number 235 of Forcella Antracisa, sul Monte Tranego in the Belluno areaa 24-year-old from Venice has lost his balance and is slipped over 100 meters into a canal snowy and icy side.

Alerted by the comrades around 1.20 pm, the 118 Central went back to the coordinates and sent the Pieve di Cadore Suem helicopter. Having identified the point where he was, above an old avalanche, the boy, who complained of pain in various parts of his body, was recovered by the helicopter rescue technician with a 40m winch to then be transported to the Belluno hospital.