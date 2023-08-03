25,000 euros for an ATM? Ansfeldner mayor is angry

There is still an ATM in the Ansfelden district of Freindorf. With September that could be completely different.

Payment Services Austria GmbH (PSA for short) terminated the corresponding contract for the machine in September, according to Mayor Christian Partoll (FP), the operating company now wants the municipality to bear the costs for continued operation. These would be just under 25,000 euros, so far the service was free for the city. The reason given for the step by the PSA was that the operation of the ATM was uneconomical.

Offer is “unfinanceable”

Accepting the offer of 25,000 euros is not an option for Partoll, it is “unfinanceable”. The money would have to be withdrawn from other areas such as childcare, which is not a conceivable option. “In my opinion, the Austrian banks have a supply obligation that they have to meet,” says the Ansfeldner city manager.

When several branches in Ansfelden were closed a few years ago, there was an assurance that at least the ATMs would remain. Gradually, however, their number is shrinking, Partoll criticizes. In recent years, the municipality has tried to fill the gap left by the banks with the help of providers such as PSA. That was successful until recently.

PSA announces improvements

Partoll now wants to look for an alternative solution for Freindorf apart from the PSA, initial discussions have already taken place with other, private ATM operators.

When asked by OÖN, PSA said that individual cases would not be commented on in the media. However, the announcement followed that there would be talks with those responsible in the affected communities in the coming weeks, at which improved offers should be presented.

