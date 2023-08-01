266 projects financed by the Region with a grant of 5.7 million euros — Emilia-Romagna Region

The outcome of the regional tender for registered and non-registered professionals, financed with European resources from the ERDF Program 2021-2027, has been approved by the Council. Projects for a total investment of almost 14 million euros

Strengthen the skills of Emilia-Romagna professionals, including knowledge of international dynamics and procedures, reorganize and restructure their activities also through technological innovation processes, while simultaneously promoting their strategic repositioning and aggregation initiatives.

For the freelance activitiesin Emilia Romagna they will be funded 266 projects for a total value of almost 14 million euroswith a non-repayable contribution from the Region of over 5.7 million: 700 thousand euros more than initially foreseen, given the high number of requests received and accepted. European resources of the ERDF Program 2021-2027.

Investment projects involve 504 subjects among which professional freelancers who operate in single, associated or corporate form but also not enrolled in Orders VAT number holders, autonomous, who perform intellectual work and services and are registered in the separate INPS management.

The result in summary



Of the 266 funded applications (out of a total of 344 submitted), 82 they come from Bologna, 11 and Ferrara, 30 and Forlì-Cesena, 44 and Modena, 26 and Parma, 14 and Piacenza, 18 and Ravenna, 28 and Reggio Emilia e 13 and Rimini. From the point of view of the supply chain, more than a third (104 requests) concerns the health and social sector, 88 the advanced tertiary sector and 68 the construction sector.

On the financial front, more than 32% of subjects declared that they used the opportunity to take out a mortgage to cover the cost of interest, mainly turning to local and customer-faithful banks.

63% of the applications were presented by single professionals, mainly members of professional associations, while 37% by professionals combined in an associated or partnership form. Half also have employees. From an employment point of view, one third of the projects involves hiring personnel.

Among the professionals involved many medici, engineers and accountantsbut significant is the number of veterinarians, surveyors, lawyers, architects, industrial experts, geologists, notaries, physiotherapists, agronomists, agrotechnicians, psychologists, journalists and chemists.

More than 70% of the expenses are directed towards the purchase of innovative equipment and telematic, technological and digital infrastructures. While almost 18% are dedicated to the purchase of patents, software licenses, cloud and application services or other forms of intellectual property.

More than 1 million euros for specialized consultancy, intended, in particular, for the repositioning of the studio, the transfer of new technologies, the search for new markets, the strengthening of the aggregation of professionals, the improvement of communication, in favor of the market, customers and stakeholders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

