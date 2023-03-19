Increasing athlete Osmangazi Belediyespor, which continues to improve itself with its number and innovations, has again revealed its difference with the judo academy it has implemented. At the Spor Toto Junior and Senior Turkey Judo Championship, in which a total of 689 athletes, including 257 women and 432 men from 56 provinces, participated, Abdülaziz Kara, one of the young stars who excelled in their form against their rivals, took the third place in 66 kilograms, Melisa Çakmaklı Arslan in 48 kilograms, and Yağmur Naz Aydın in 70 kilograms.

Osmangazi Mayor Mustafa Dundar, BursaHe heartily congratulated the athletes and their coaches who successfully represented Turkey.

