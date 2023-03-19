Home News 3 medals from Osmangazi Judoists – Bursa News – Regional News
News

3 medals from Osmangazi Judoists – Bursa News – Regional News

by admin
3 medals from Osmangazi Judoists – Bursa News – Regional News

Increasing athlete Osmangazi Belediyespor, which continues to improve itself with its number and innovations, has again revealed its difference with the judo academy it has implemented. At the Spor Toto Junior and Senior Turkey Judo Championship, in which a total of 689 athletes, including 257 women and 432 men from 56 provinces, participated, Abdülaziz Kara, one of the young stars who excelled in their form against their rivals, took the third place in 66 kilograms, Melisa Çakmaklı Arslan in 48 kilograms, and Yağmur Naz Aydın in 70 kilograms.

Osmangazi Mayor Mustafa Dundar, BursaHe heartily congratulated the athletes and their coaches who successfully represented Turkey.

Other Bursa News – Click for Regional News

See also  The August rain cancels the drought. Arpav's analysis: summer in the norm. Here are all the data

You may also like

Media: UK authorities have cleared the takeover of...

Acuña: “Today we are all Venezuela” – EntornoInteligente

Imports in Risaralda and Pereira registered a drop

Construction sites in Essen: The next traffic jams...

Venezuela lost to the United States and said...

“Labor Reform will be harmful to workers”: Uribe

Vigorous China’s Spring Creates Diversified Tourism Consumption Scenes-...

Slovakia plans to send 13 Mig-29 fighter jets...

Perspective. “The black admiral”, an unparalleled feat

Officially available: Azure Kubernetes Service Edge Essentials

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy