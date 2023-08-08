30-year-old man was murdered on Aguachica avenue

In the early hours of this Monday, an episode of violence shook the tranquility of Aguachica. Andrés Camilo Tola, a 30-year-old man, was murdered at the intersection of Carrera 5 and Calle 15 B, near El Chivo avenue in this municipality.

Although the circumstances surrounding this tragic event have not yet been clarified by the competent authorities, they are currently investigating to shed light on the events that cost Tola his life in the early hours of the morning.

The authorities of the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) traveled to the scene of the crime to carry out an inspection of the body. Subsequently, the body was transferred to the Legal Medicine morgue, where the autopsy will be carried out in search of evidence and details that may contribute to the resolution of this event.

BY EDITORIAL/EL PILÓN

