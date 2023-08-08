Morata will renew with Atlético until 2027

08/08/2023 and las 11:25 CEST

The striker has decided to continue as rojiblanco despite the offers he had to return to Calcio

Álvaro Morata increases his relationship by one season, which expired in 2026, after a key conversation with Simeone

180 degree turn in the ‘Morata case’. After spending the whole summer with a foot and a half outside Atlético de Madrid, now it seems that the rojiblanco striker is close to renewing for one more season.

Álvaro Morata’s contract with the colchoneros expired in 2026 and during this summer market, his agent Juanma López traveled to Italy to negotiate his departure.

Up to four Serie A teams, including Juventus and Milan, had been interested in the international center forward, but The negotiations did not come to fruition and a recent talk with Diego Pablo Simeone has determined Morata to continue as rojiblanco.

What’s more, after signing a downward contract that expired in 2026, now Morata can extend his relationship with Atlético until June 30, 2027, improving these conditions.

Given the panorama in the lead of Atlético de Madrid, without weight arrivals and with Joao Félix in the most absolute ostracism, Simeone seems to have Morata and the striker has reconsidered a decision that seemed clear a few weeks ago, to leave the Metropolitano club.

