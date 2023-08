The Islamic State claims responsibility for an attack against a convoy of seven Malian army trucks in the Menaka region, on the border with Niger – where it was headed. In the ambush, the fanatics killed thirteen soldiers, according to the text of their communiqué, and captured three others – who were photographed as proof of the success of the operation. They also destroyed three trucks and took over the other four, with their load of ammunition and rocket launchers.

