Naples: Osimhen renewal, De Laurentiis sets price at 150 million – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 23 – Napoli continues to work for the renewal of Victor Osimhen. On Friday there was a meeting between Aurelio De Laurentiis and Roberto Calenda, agent of the Nigerian attacker. Relaxed climate and calm tones between the parties: the possibility of extending and adapting the contract expiring in June 2025 was discussed and the blue president communicated to the agent the amount that any bidders will have to present to buy the player’s card.



The amount De Laurentiis is asking for Osimhen’s transfer is very high, exceeding 150 million euros, while current offers exceed 100 million. Despite Napoli’s willingness to reach an important figure, the engagement proposed in today’s meeting for the renewal is not yet in line with the requests and expectations of the attacker, who in the event of a transfer would receive a higher salary elsewhere. Now Calenda will speak with Osimhen and the parties will meet again, to try to find solutions in a very serene and constructive atmosphere. (HANDLE).



