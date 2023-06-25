There is also Barcelona in the footsteps of Brozovic – Calcio

Marcelo Brozovic is on Xavi’s wish list to strengthen his Barcelona following the departure of Sergi Busquets. For the Croatian midfielder of Inter there is also the interest of the Arabs of Al Nassr, the latter willing to put a considerable sum on the table. According to what Mundo Deportivo reports today, the Blaugrana club is ready to enter the negotiation, but the economic potential of the Saudi club is an obstacle of no small importance.

