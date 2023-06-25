Jovana Jeremić in black after the tragic news | Entertainment

Jovana Jeremić found out in the live program that she lost a family member, and today she appeared in front of the cameras in what seems to be a never-before-seen edition.

She wore a black dress and black shoes, had a simple hairstyle and inconspicuous make-up, and to break up the black color, she had a striking rajif with white pearls on her head. A special detail it was also on her cleavagewhich she made more reduced than it would otherwise be.

On Saturday in “Novi Jutra”, Jovani’s father informed her that her grandfather had passed away, after which she sighed and continued to host the program. “Let’s move on“, she said after the sad news and behaved professionally until the end of the program. Watch her today’s short version.



