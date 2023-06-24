Cell phones that run out of WhatsApp in July 2023

With the start of a new month, WhatsApp users are aware of which devices lose access to the application due to its updates and improvements. By July the list was already known.

The phones that will be left out of the support of the Mesta platform will not be able to access it or will not have access to its future updates, the latter represents a security and privacy risk, since many people use chats to save or share personal data .

In addition, since it is not possible to have the latest version of the app, it will not be possible to enjoy the new functions that are added in the future, such as sending 60-second videos, reorganizing the keyboard or sharing the screen during a video call.

In case you have a mobile that is part of the list, the recommendation to avoid losing the information in WhatsApp is to make a backup copy of the conversations, so that when you have a compatible device, individual chats and groups resume , just as they were before access was closed.

cell phone list

iPhone

-iPhone 6S

– iPhone SE

– iPhone 6S Plus

Samsung

– Samsung Galaxy Core

– Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

– Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

– Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

– Samsung Galaxy Trend II

– Samsung Galaxy X cover 2.

LG

– LG Optimus L3 II Dual

– LG Optimus L5 II

– LG Optimus F5

– LG Optimus L3 II

– LG Optimus L7II

– LG Optimus L5 Dual

– LG Optimus L7 Dual

– LG Optimus F3

– LG Optimus F3Q

– LG Optimus L2 II

– LG Optimus L4 II

– LG Optimus F6

– LG Enact

– LG Lucid 2

– LG Optimus F7

Huawei

– Huawei Ascend Mate

– Huawei Ascend G740

– Huawei Ascend D2

Other brands

– Sony Xperia M

– Lenovo A820

– ZTE V956 – UMI X2

– ZTE Grand S Flex

– ZTE Grand Memo

– Faea F1THL W8

– Wiko Cink Five

– Winko Darknight

– Archos 53 Platinum

In general, the mobile phones that will no longer have access to WhatsApp are all those that have a version lower than the Android 4.1, iOS 11 or KaiOS 2.5.0 operating systems.

How to make a backup on WhatsApp

If the cell phone is in the above list, it is best to make a backup. The process to follow in this case is as follows:

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Go to Settings.

4. Open the ‘Chats’ option.

4. Then select the Backup option.

5. Click on copy now.

6. Wait for the process to take place, which can take 30 minutes or so.

7. The backup will begin to upload to the Drive account associated with Google.

It may interest you: Why it appears on WhatsApp: “Waiting for this message. This may take a while.”

Now, the data will be saved in the cloud and when you log in on the new mobile phone, all the information and contacts will be recovered, a process that is done automatically when you log in with the same account.

It is important to have enough storage space in the Drive profile, since this platform has a limit of 15 GB, which is shared with the Photos application and Gmail emails. with Infobae

