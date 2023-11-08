Germany speech against anti-Semitism

Steinmeier calls on people of Arab origin to clearly distance themselves from Hamas

“Terrorism, incitement and calls for the destruction of the state” have no place in Germany, says Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called on people of Arab origin in Germany to clearly distance themselves from anti-Semitism and Hamas. Terrorism must be clearly rejected.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called on people of Arab origin in Germany to clearly distance themselves from anti-Semitism and the radical Islamic Hamas. “Terrorism, incitement and the call for the destruction of the state” have no place in Germany, “and I expect that we will stand together against it,” said Steinmeier on Wednesday in a speech in Berlin’s Bellevue Palace, according to the text of the speech that was distributed in advance.

The Federal President made a direct appeal: “I ask you, the people with Palestinian and Arab roots in Germany: Do not let Hamas’ accomplices exploit you! Speak for yourself! Clearly reject terror!”

Germany is now a “country with a migration background” and in such a country there are “prerequisites for social peace”. These requirements must be formulated more clearly than before, said Steinmeier. “Anyone who lives and wants to live in this country must respect the rules for peaceful coexistence and must know our history,” he said. “Protecting Jewish life in Germany is a state task and a civic duty.”

This applies to everyone who lives here, emphasized Steinmeier. “I am convinced that we need to formulate this claim more clearly than before. Mere lip service is not enough in this time of terror and hatred.”

There should be no general suspicion against Muslims

Steinmeier called on the “Palestinian and the entire Arab community in our country” to formulate their political views within the framework of the law. “You should all have space to show your pain and your despair over the civilian victims in Gaza and to share them with others,” said Steinmeier. “The right to do this publicly and peacefully is guaranteed by our constitution – and this right is not in question.” There should be “no anti-Muslim racism and no general suspicion against Muslims.”

Peaceful protests, solidarity, compassion – all of this is “legitimate and an expression of constitutionally protected freedom,” said Steinmeier. “But freedom has its limits where it turns into violence and hatred: anti-Semitic incitement, attacks on synagogues, the burning of Israeli flags are not a perception of freedom.” They must be “strictly prosecuted and punished.”

The Federal President expressed concern about how the consequences of the war between Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas were affecting peaceful coexistence in Germany. “Our country, our society is challenged like never before,” he said. He was “pleased about the great solidarity with Israel – but I am concerned about how much the violence in the Middle East is also endangering social peace in Germany.” And he was “appalled by the endorsement of terror and the anti-Semitic agitation on our streets.”

In his speech, Steinmeier also addressed the Jewish community in Germany directly. “The violence against Jews in Israel has shaken you to your core,” he said. “I cannot take away your horror at aggressive anti-Jewish demonstrations in Germany. But I want to assure you that this country will not rest as long as you have to fear for your safety and the safety of your children.” Anti-Semitism will not be tolerated in Germany.

Steinmeier’s speech was followed by a panel discussion with representatives of the Jewish and Muslim communities in Germany. Among the participants is Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer, who recently celebrated her 102nd birthday.

