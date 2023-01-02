Huasheng Online News, January 2 (Reporter Lai Yongyuan, correspondent Tang Yinghui) On January 1, the main venue of the “China Sports Lottery” 2023 National New Year Climbing Fitness Conference kicked off in Zhangjiajie National Forest Park. 3,000 mountaineering athletes and outdoor enthusiasts Participants gathered in Zhangjiajie to start the new year’s climbing journey.

At 8 o’clock in the morning, the opening ceremony of the event kicked off with the sound of singing and dancing with Zhangjiajie’s national characteristics. Theatrical performances such as “Daliuzi”, “Tiger Stool”, and “Wonderland Zhangjiajie” were staged in turn, pushing the atmosphere to a climax. With the sound of the starting whistle, figure skating winter Olympic champion Han Cong, rock climbing world champion Zhong Qixin and mountaineering enthusiasts set off from the entrance of Huangshizhai scenic spot at an altitude of 700 meters, and climbed up the stairs step by step.

On the way, everyone passed by Luohan Yingbin, Dianjiangtai, Dinghaishenzhen, Zhaxingtai, Wuzhifeng and other scenic spots in turn, and finally arrived at the terminal Liuqi Pavilion at an altitude of 1080 meters, with a total distance of 3.8 kilometers. “Climbing backgammon in the new year! I will participate in the climbing activities on New Year’s Day every year. The most important thing is to exercise my body and enjoy the beautiful scenery of Zhangjiajie.” Ms. Li, who climbed to the top of Huangshizhai, said proudly.

It is reported that since 1996, the National New Year Climbing Fitness Conference has been held for 28 consecutive sessions.

(First trial: Wang Yichen Second trial: Deng Wangjun Third trial: Wen Jie)