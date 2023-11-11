Home » 300,000 euros loan and 30-year term: That’s how much you currently pay for it every month
News

300,000 euros loan and 30-year term: That’s how much you currently pay for it every month

by admin
300,000 euros loan and 30-year term: That’s how much you currently pay for it every month

The days of financing housing very cheaply are over. The three-month Euribor, the relevant reference value for variable-interest loans, has more than tripled within a year and stood at 3.952 percent at the end of September.

The consumer protection department of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor (AK) has received offers from eight banks and four building societies for a loan amount of 300,000 euros with a term of 30 years.

While a year ago there were loans with variable interest rates starting at two percent, the range of variable interest rates is currently between five and six percent. According to the survey, in addition to the increased reference values, some banks have increased their markups. The offers received are from the beginning or middle of October 2023.

The test results for download:

Download the article

Home loans with variable interest rates

PDF file from November 11, 2023 (371.73 KB)

Open PDF

Download the article

Housing loans with a fixed interest rate

PDF file from November 11, 2023 (586.84 KB)

Open PDF

Also negotiate additional costs

Fixed-interest loans currently have a lower interest rate than variable-interest loans. While the latter have become more expensive by around three percentage points in one year, the increase in fixed-interest loans is an average of 0.5 percentage points, according to the AK.

The consumer advocates advise getting several offers, making sure that the conditions are the same and also negotiating the additional costs.

ePaper

Read the ePaper now!

Read the daily ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – browse through it digitally now!

See also  Advances in innovation and technology will make El Salvador a regional benchmark

to the e-paper

info By clicking on the icon you can add the keyword to your topics.

info By clicking on the icon you open your “my topics” page. You have saved 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you can remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the topic to your topics.

You may also like

New Air Route Connects Houston, USA to Holguín,...

Elmer Canales Rivera, alias ‘El Crook de Hollywood’,...

Sports support yes, but not like this

Analysis of Current Market Trends and Projections for...

Israel announced “tactical” break and Gaza escape routes

“Teaching Unity, guarantee in the defense of their...

Survivor of U.S. mass shootings finds peace in...

Scandal shakes the Cali Animal Welfare Center

China’s Economy in Decline: Expert Analysis on Downgrade...

The federal government is funding fast internet with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy