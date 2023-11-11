300,000 euros loan and 30-year term: That’s how much you currently pay for it every month

The days of financing housing very cheaply are over. The three-month Euribor, the relevant reference value for variable-interest loans, has more than tripled within a year and stood at 3.952 percent at the end of September.

The consumer protection department of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor (AK) has received offers from eight banks and four building societies for a loan amount of 300,000 euros with a term of 30 years.

While a year ago there were loans with variable interest rates starting at two percent, the range of variable interest rates is currently between five and six percent. According to the survey, in addition to the increased reference values, some banks have increased their markups. The offers received are from the beginning or middle of October 2023.

Also negotiate additional costs

Fixed-interest loans currently have a lower interest rate than variable-interest loans. While the latter have become more expensive by around three percentage points in one year, the increase in fixed-interest loans is an average of 0.5 percentage points, according to the AK.

The consumer advocates advise getting several offers, making sure that the conditions are the same and also negotiating the additional costs.

