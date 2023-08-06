3,200 road accidents were reported that caused fractures, disability and fatalities

Addressing road accidents as a public health problem allowed the Santa Marta Mayor’s Office to reduce the number of accidents in the streets and avenues of the District in the last two months.

Through work arranged by the Mayor Virna Johnson, the Mobility, Safety and Health Secretariatsthey articulated pedagogical actions and control operations that leave as a result a decrease of 42% in June and 37% in Julyin the number of traffic accidents.

Jorge Bernal, Secretary of District Health, indicated that in May 737 road accidents were reported, a figure that thanks to the actions taken by district administration dropped to 415 in June and to 464 in July.

Between the months of January to June 2023, reported to the Regulatory Center for Emergencies and Emergencies, CRUEfrom District Health Secretariat, a total of 3,200 traffic accidents, which means an average of 600 accidents per month and 20 cases per day, which affect not only drivers and companions, but also pedestrians.

65% of these traffic accidents, such as the most recent one that left as fatal victim to the young Loraine Isabela very felt case in the city, are associated with motorcycle-type vehicles, which leave sequelae such as traumas, fractures, disability or the death of men and women.

Mayor Virna Johnson asked its secretaries maintain the pedagogical and sanctioning strategies for non-compliance with the normative provisions related to the state documentation and maintenance of the motorcycles and the measures of protection for drivers and grillers, in order to continue reducing the accident in the District.

