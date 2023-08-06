Home » 3,200 road accidents were reported that caused fractures, disability and fatalities
News

3,200 road accidents were reported that caused fractures, disability and fatalities

by admin

Addressing road accidents as a public health problem allowed the Santa Marta Mayor’s Office to reduce the number of accidents in the streets and avenues of the District in the last two months.

Through work arranged by the Mayor Virna Johnson, the Mobility, Safety and Health Secretariatsthey articulated pedagogical actions and control operations that leave as a result a decrease of 42% in June and 37% in Julyin the number of traffic accidents.

Jorge Bernal, Secretary of District Health, indicated that in May 737 road accidents were reported, a figure that thanks to the actions taken by district administration dropped to 415 in June and to 464 in July.

It may interest you: Woman victim of traffic accident dies in Santa Marta

Between the months of January to June 2023, reported to the Regulatory Center for Emergencies and Emergencies, CRUEfrom District Health Secretariat, a total of 3,200 traffic accidents, which means an average of 600 accidents per month and 20 cases per day, which affect not only drivers and companions, but also pedestrians.

65% of these traffic accidents, such as the most recent one that left as fatal victim to the young Loraine Isabela very felt case in the city, are associated with motorcycle-type vehicles, which leave sequelae such as traumas, fractures, disability or the death of men and women.

Mayor Virna Johnson asked its secretaries maintain the pedagogical and sanctioning strategies for non-compliance with the normative provisions related to the state documentation and maintenance of the motorcycles and the measures of protection for drivers and grillers, in order to continue reducing the accident in the District.

It may interest you: Identified the Coopetran driver who lost his life in a sinister road accident in Santa Marta

See also  New Year's Eve celebrated to the rhythm of pizzica at Expo Dubai

You may also like

Disability, almost 6 million euros for people without...

They find lifeless María Fernanda, a Mexican who...

Security operations in Huila

Municipality of Naples – Weather alert for adverse...

Doctor accused of malpractice in San Miguel hospital...

Two Orlando Police Officers Seriously Injured in Shooting;...

The political hurricane | The New Century

Highlights from the Gymnastics Finals at the Chengdu...

The RiVa Project selects 8 experts in strategic...

El Salvador guarantees commercial flow during the August...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy