35.1%: appalling figure of youth unemployment in Quibdó

Yesterday, August 12, 2023, International Youth Day was celebrated. And on the same day, DANE released the latest youth unemployment figures in Colombia, where Quibdó continues to be the shameful leader, with a shocking figure of 35.1%.

A year ago, Quibdó also led youth unemployment in Colombia, with a rate of 21%. In the last year, the youth unemployment rate rose from 21% to 35.1% in Quibdó.

In other words, a large part of Quibdo’s young people of working age are excluded from employment opportunities and Quibdó is losing a high percentage of the potential of the youth who, if they had access to the required opportunities today, could contribute to the social and economic development of the Chocoan capital.

