Julio Urías Shines as the Dodgers’ Ace in Win Over Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Julio Urías delivered a stellar performance on Sunday, leading the team to an 8-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies. With the Dodgers in need of an ace on the mound, Urías stepped up and delivered a career-high 12 strikeouts, allowing just three runs in seven innings of work.

“This game has a lot of ups and downs,” Urías said. “The last two seasons I have been able to be very consistent, but this year we have had to fight against some things that have made me a bit inconsistent. But now I feel good physically and mentally, and I think we’re getting back on track.”

In his last two starts, Urías has started to regain his form and feel more like himself. He has been able to mix up all of his pitches, heighten his release point, and keep hitters off balance. This was evident in the game against the Rockies, as Urías retired six of the first seven batters he faced and struck out half of them.

Although he gave up an RBI single and a two-run home run in the third and fourth innings, Urías remained composed. Instead of getting frustrated,

