On March 14, the Bagadó mayor’s office began the process to contract with a Non-Profit Entity, Esal, the design and establishment of 130 hectares in agroforestry systems of cocoa, banana and avocado, as an alternative for generating income for small producers. in the municipalities of Bagadó and Lloró, for a value of 3,586 million pesos.

The municipalities of Bagadó and Lloró have enough suitable areas for the establishment of cocoa associated with crops such as bananas and avocados, species that are part of the base of the family agro-productive development, which due to the lack of an agricultural promotion policy do not They have been able to be used to strengthen production, generate rural employment, generate income and revitalize the municipal and regional economy.

In the municipalities of Bagadó and Lloró there are 3,623 hectares intended for the production of cocoa, banana and avocado, in agroforestry systems, of which only 53 Ha in Bagadó and 88 Ha in Lloró (141 Ha), are being produced and In addition, there are 78 producers in the Bagadó municipality and 52 producers in the Lloró municipality, who do not have the knowledge for the adequate production of cocoa in agroforestry systems. (Min Agriculture- SIPRA-EVA)

The project is scheduled to be executed in twelve months in the following places: Bagadó (Chambare, Tapare and La Sierra); He cried (Boraudo and La Vuelta).