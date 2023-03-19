Home News $3,586 million for cocoa, banana and avocado crops in Bagadó and Lloró
News

$3,586 million for cocoa, banana and avocado crops in Bagadó and Lloró

by admin
$3,586 million for cocoa, banana and avocado crops in Bagadó and Lloró

On March 14, the Bagadó mayor’s office began the process to contract with a Non-Profit Entity, Esal, the design and establishment of 130 hectares in agroforestry systems of cocoa, banana and avocado, as an alternative for generating income for small producers. in the municipalities of Bagadó and Lloró, for a value of 3,586 million pesos.

The municipalities of Bagadó and Lloró have enough suitable areas for the establishment of cocoa associated with crops such as bananas and avocados, species that are part of the base of the family agro-productive development, which due to the lack of an agricultural promotion policy do not They have been able to be used to strengthen production, generate rural employment, generate income and revitalize the municipal and regional economy.

In the municipalities of Bagadó and Lloró there are 3,623 hectares intended for the production of cocoa, banana and avocado, in agroforestry systems, of which only 53 Ha in Bagadó and 88 Ha in Lloró (141 Ha), are being produced and In addition, there are 78 producers in the Bagadó municipality and 52 producers in the Lloró municipality, who do not have the knowledge for the adequate production of cocoa in agroforestry systems. (Min Agriculture- SIPRA-EVA)

The project is scheduled to be executed in twelve months in the following places: Bagadó (Chambare, Tapare and La Sierra); He cried (Boraudo and La Vuelta).

See also  Baoji Municipal People's Government Portal Department Dynamics Baoji Digital Economy Bureau Holds Themed Lantern Festival Lantern Riddles

You may also like

6.5 magnitude earthquake leaves 12 dead in Ecuador...

To prison subjects who allegedly extorted on behalf...

Strengthen exchanges and cooperation between political parties and...

Ilya, war-weary / Serbia / areas / Home

They capture a motorist of route 29-H for...

This is how Quinchía experienced the arrival of...

The UK increases its defense budget

measure that continues to protect the lives of...

Neiva Mayor’s Office will request a meeting with...

Meningitis case in the Arezzo area, 200 people...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy