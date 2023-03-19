



President Guillermo Lasso, in the latest update on the victims of the earthquake that occurred this afternoon, reported that the number of deaths rose to 14, of which 12 are from El Oro and two from Azuay.

In a press conference given from the ECU 911 Austro Crisis Room at 8:30 p.m., he mentioned that several ministries were activated to provide contingents to those affected.

He explained that the Ministry of Economic and Social Inclusion will activate the bond against disasters.

The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing assesses infrastructure damage to determine the number of homes that can be repaired.

In El Oro, the Teófilo Dávila Hospital suffered infrastructure damage, said Lasso, who arrived in Cuenca after a visit to that province, the one hardest hit by the earthquake.

The Ministry of Education reported that 14 educational units were affected.

The President assured that he has made urgent and emergent economic resources available to these ministries, including Public Works, so that this Sunday they can begin repairing the damage.