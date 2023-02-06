The Santiago de Cali Police obtained a decisive balance in its “Plan Cazador”, based on actions developed to counteract crime and combat the generators of violence in the city and the entire department.

Among the most conclusive results of this operation with coordinated and simultaneous impact plans, are notable captures such as that of alias ‘Ratón’, a 30-year-old man involved in the double homicide of April 2022 in the Centenario neighborhood of the municipality of Jamundí , where a woman identified as Diana López Pérez and her father, Leonardo López, lost their lives.

Other results:

– Captured 36 people required by court order.

– Dismantled a motorcycle scrapyard.

– Two ‘narcoencomiendas’ seized.

– Seized 120,000 grams of marijuana.

Some of the catches:

• A 20-year-old person who would have used a facade as an urban artist to approach a minor and sexually abuse her, taking advantage of the fact that she lived a few meters from the victim’s home in the Nápoles neighborhood.

• An adult over 63 years of age for the crimes of fraud, personal falsification and use of a false document. Apparently, the woman requested loans in banks and stores with false documents, charges that were later notified to the victims through utility bills.

motorcycle salvage yard

Located in the heart of the Santa Elena neighborhood. Two people known in the criminal world as ‘the mechanic’ and ‘the monkey’, were captured for the crime of aggravated reception; These are recurring criminal actors in this behavior and with a history of theft.

Automotive experts managed to identify a large number of motorcycle parts and eight scrapped ones, including one reported as stolen two hours earlier in the west of the city.

Two ‘narco encomiendas’:

Seized from courier companies thanks to the experienced nose of the canines and the guides of the Carabineros Group, as well as the discovery of 120,000 grams of marijuana in Los Chorros and Santa Elena, are other results of the ‘Hunter’ Plan.

Photo: Metropolitan Police

Comments