This is how the love story between Taliana Vargas and Alejandro Éder was born

Tatiana Vargas She is without a doubt one of the most beautiful women who have gone through the National Beauty Contest, not only for her obvious beauty but also for her charisma and way of being that in recent months has played in favor of her husband, Alejandro Éder, who was elected at the polls this Sunday, October 29, to occupy the Mayor’s Office of Cali.

In this way, the Samaria model, also remembered for her role in the novel ‘Chepe Fortuna’, showed her political side, supporting her partner and father of her children in this race that she ended up winning.

But, What is the love story that is hidden between the new mayor of the capital of Valle del Cauca and the former Miss Colombia?

A few weeks ago, the couple shared a video through their social networks telling some details about their relationship and answering some questions about how they met, what their first date was like, and the day they proposed.

“We met in Cartagena, in the House of Inquisition. It was the launch of Rafael Orozco“He was leaving and I was walking through a tiny door, very romantic,” the former queen began.

Regarding their first date, they revealed that it was thanks to a friend who ended up playing cupid and helping Éder to ask the famous woman out for the first time:

“They ambushed me and the three of us went out to eat. That was our first date,” Taliana Vargas said amid laughter.