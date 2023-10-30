American Ice Hockey Player Adam Johnson Dies in Tragic Accident during Game with Nottingham Panthers

American ice hockey player Adam Johnson tragically died after a freak accident during a game for the English team Nottingham Panthers, the team confirmed in a statement. The incident occurred during the second half of the Challenge Cup match against the Sheffield Steelers on Saturday when Johnson collided with a Sheffield player, resulting in a severe neck injury. The 29-year-old was described as an excellent player by the Nottingham Panthers, who expressed their heartfelt sorrow at his loss.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Nottingham Panthers said, “The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson tragically passed away following a freak accident during the game in Sheffield last night. The Panthers would like to thank everyone who stepped up to support Adam last night under the most difficult of circumstances.”

After the accident, fans were asked to leave the arena in Sheffield due to a major medical emergency. Approximately 8,000 spectators attended the game, according to BBC Sport. The Elite Ice Hockey League, in which the Nottingham Panthers participate, announced the postponement of all games scheduled for Sunday. The league expressed its distress and urged everyone to take care of themselves and others.

Adam Johnson, a forward born in Hibbing, Minnesota, began his professional career in the American Hockey League before making his way to the NHL. He played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, appearing in 13 games over two years and scoring four points. In October 2019, Johnson contributed to a 7-4 victory against the Minnesota Wild by scoring a goal.

The NHL released a statement expressing their condolences and stated, “The National Hockey League family mourns the passing of former Pittsburgh Penguins Adam Johnson. Our prayers and deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and teammates.” Johnson had also played in Sweden and Germany before joining the Nottingham Panthers for the 2023-24 season.