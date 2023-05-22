4.5-magnitude earthquake in Gongxian County, Sichuan, people were shaken awake late at night, and some trains were delayed | Chenggui High-speed Railway | Leshan

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, May 22, 2023]On May 22, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred in Gongxian County, Yibin City, Sichuan Province. Affected by the earthquake, the earthquake was felt in Leshan, Changning, Xingwen and other places, and some trains along the Chengdu-Guizhou high-speed railway were delayed.

According to the China Earthquake Network, a magnitude 4.5 earthquake occurred in Gongxian County at 3:56 on the 22nd, with a focal depth of 8 kilometers and an epicenter at 28.40 degrees north latitude and 104.83 degrees east longitude.

Affected by the earthquake, the Chengdu-Guizhou high-speed railway and some stations felt tremors to varying degrees, and some trains will be delayed to varying degrees.

In addition, Leshan, Changning, Xingwen and other places felt the earthquake, and many local netizens said that they were shaken awake in the middle of the night.

Netizens in mainland China said, “The south bank of Chongqing, I woke up directly by shaking.” “Yongchuan felt strong.” I woke up and didn’t fall asleep.” “The earthquake warning sounded twice, and I still felt the shock very clearly, I was so scared to death.” “I felt the shaking was terrible.”

Others said, “The earthquake in Sichuan seems to have a very shallow focal depth.” “Earthquakes in Yibin have always been frequent.” “There have been several earthquakes in Yibin in the past half month.” It doesn’t matter whether you are mining or not.” “It has a lot to do with high-pressure drilling of shale gas in the area!”

May 12 this year is the 15th anniversary of the Wenchuan Earthquake. On the same day, four earthquakes occurred in Luding County, Ganzi Prefecture, Sichuan Province in the early morning, with magnitudes of 4.5, 4.2, 3.0, and 4.0, respectively, and a focal depth of 10 kilometers.

From May 3 to 6, Sichuan experienced earthquakes of magnitude 3 or above for 4 consecutive days, with a total of 7 earthquakes.

