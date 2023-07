The Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced the number of foreigners and citizens entering and leaving for May 2023. According to the provisional data obtained from the General Directorate of Security; The number of foreigners visiting Turkey in May 2023 increased by 16.19 percent compared to the same month of the previous year and reached 4 million 500 thousand 242. 3.86 percent of the foreign visitors in May consisted of excursionists. January-May period […]

