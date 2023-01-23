Home News 450 thousand gallons of fuel arrive to supply the south of the country
450 thousand gallons of fuel arrive to supply the south of the country

450 thousand gallons of fuel arrive to supply the south of the country

Ministry of Transport guarantees supply after the winter emergency.

The Government confirmed the arrival of 45 tankers with fuel in the department of Nariño, to deal with the shortages caused by the lack of communication with the center of the country, due to the closure of the Pan-American highway after the landslides caused by the winter.

The Minister of Mines, Irene Vélez, confirmed the transport of about 450,000 gallons of liquid fuel to supply that area of ​​the country.

“We received the caravan with 45 tank trucks that arrived at the Rumichaca Bridge, on the border with Ecuador. There are 450,000 gallons of liquid fuels from Neiva that will allow us to continue meeting the supply goals for the department. I work with the Ministry of Transportation,” Minister Vélez announced.

The Ministry of Transportation pointed out that there were about 460,000 gallons, “urgently required by the department of Nariño.”

The first news of supply in the region came to light in the midst of an extraordinary council of ministers convened by President Gustavo Petro in Ipiales, Nariño, which was reached with the proposal to purchase fuel from Ecuador.

In this sense, the Government must provide specific details of the way in which said agreement would be carried out, the cost for Colombia and what flow of transport the liquid will have to the country and thus supply Cauca and Nariño, mainly.

The Colombian president arrived in Cali this Saturday night, after canceling his schedule in Europe, where he would hold bilateral meetings with local authorities and then a visit to the AirBus company, in the city of Toulouse, France. Zero zone

