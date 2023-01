Racing Force Group and Formula 1® have entered into an agreement for the use of helmet camera technology for the 2023 Formula 1® World Championship.

The Driver’s Eye™ is the FIA ​​approved micro camera (8 millimeters in diameter and weighing 1.43 grams) positioned at eye level on the protective layer inside the driver’s helmet. During the 2023 season, the technology will be available to all drivers and helmet manufacturers on the Formula 1® grid.